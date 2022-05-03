Nixa School District thinking ahead once COVID-19 money stops flowing

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - School districts in the Ozarks have capitalized on federal COVID-19 spending. But what happens when the money stops flowing?

The Nixa School District has received more than $8 million since October of 2020. District leaders say they are being very intentional about planning. The district must spend the money in two years.

The reality is the district must cut back once the money stops. The focus is on students’ mental health and social-emotional learning needs. The district hired more social workers, a nurse, a counselor, and other pieces to help.

The district will also expand its air conditioning units.

“The thing that we put the most money toward is recouping losses that we’ve had, so we put it into our budget to support losses that we incurred; as the COVID pandemic started, our state cut back funding for education,” said Dr. Josh Chastain, Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. “And really, we’ve taken most of that money to prop us up to make sure that we can continue on as a district supporting our staff and students.”

Nixa school leaders say there are strings attached to the federal dollars. The district must follow the spending rules properly.

