Storm damaged trees, homes in Western Grove, Ark. on

WESTERN GROVE, Ark. (KY3) - Severe storms caused widespread damage in Western Grove.

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management reported straight-line winds at 79 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, community members gathered to begin recovery efforts with fallen trees damaging homes, vehicles, and power lines. Entergy Arkansas reported 83 customers in the Western Grove area without power. The city reported no significant injuries.

“The power went out, and then I heard a loud bang, and I thought maybe lightning had hit (the tree) and split it,” said Paul Saul. “But I came out and saw the roots standing up, and it had smashed the ranger and the Honda Accord.”

Shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, storms came through the area, leaving widespread damage. Saul says the tree that fell was planted over 20 years ago by the current owner’s mother when she bought the property.

“I’ve just wanted to sit down and cry, but we’ve been working to cut it up and get it hauled off,” she said. “Very thankful it wasn’t the house.”

Yet some weren’t as lucky, like Kody Middleton, who had a tree on his property fall on his house.

“Went around the house right here, and you probably couldn’t see 10 feet in front of you,” Middleton said. “About that time, wind ripped an electric pole off the house and shot flames, so we went back inside. Standing there and the ole tree right there fell into the house and start leaking into the bedroom.”

Middleton also had an outdoor shed brought down by the straight-line winds.

In a town of less than 600, many spoke about the community and dependence on one another.

”When we came out here, this happened about 12:30 this morning. About four or five neighbors just piled out and helped us,” said Saul. “They are the best neighbors ever.“

”Very heartbroken. I know a lot of people are struggling right now with things going on,” said Western Grove Mayor Mike Earwood. “But this is a tight-knit community, and we’ll bounce back. Just work with us. We’ve got county crews out helping with several things and working to clear roads so we can get emergency vehicles in.”

Entergy is hopeful to have power restored to all customers by 10 p.m. Tuesday. You can check current statuses at etrviewoutages.com

