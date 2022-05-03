TRAFFIC ALERT: Chestnut Expressway repaving project near I-44 to begin this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers who take Chestnut Expressway to get to I-44 should expect some delays this week.

Crews will be repaving a section of Chestnut Expressway between I-44 and Broadview Place. New traffic lights and guardrails will be installed as well. Traffic control devices come out Wednesday, with lane closures on Chestnut starting Friday evening so work on the road itself can begin. Inclement weather could delay lane closures on Friday evening.

“The pavement is deteriorating and falling apart,” says MoDOT Project Engineer Brad Gripka. “It’s concrete. It falls apart. It’s time for new pavement to get another forty or fifty years out of that pavement.”

Crews will start work in the westbound lanes of west Chestnut Expressway Friday evening. The westbound lanes will be completely closed, and traffic in both directions will be directed to the eastbound lanes. The I-44 eastbound ramp at exit 72 will be closed this weekend as well. Once the westbound lanes are done, traffic will be directed to the westbound lanes while crews work on the eastbound lanes.

“There will be some major traffic congestion at the intersection here going into both of the gas stations,” explains Gripka. “We will still allow access to both of them but it will be congested because traffic will be head to head.”

Haseltine road, the entrance into the Shell gas station, will be closed the weekend of May 20th. Broadview Place, which leads to the Flying J, will also be closed over a weekend during the project.

Gripka says crews will work during the day and overnight, so the repaving project on Chestnut is scheduled to be complete by July. As soon as Chestnut Expressway is done, crews will start work on I-44 in northeast Springfield. Crews will repave a part of I-44 at Route 744 (Mulroy road), and repair the bridge on Route 744 that goes over I-44.

“We’ll have traffic splitting up over the ramp,” says Gripka. “The Mulroy Road bridge will be closed down so there will be some major traffic backups when we do that pavement work.”

Officials say all of the work should be complete by November. The total cost is $7 million.

