Advertisement

US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.(Facebook/Ukraine's State Border Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much-needed protection from the United States.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said that U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.

The ministry said now the four-legged assistants will be more protected in dangerous areas.

The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds may not break in some areas, leading to highs in the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain won’t be gone for long
Deputies responded to the home in Long Lane on Sunday evening after receiving a 911 call.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigates body found in well
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fair Grove area.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office says death investigation in Fair Grove no longer suspicious
Nathan John Elleson, 30, faces a terroristic threat charge.
Investigators say Willard, Mo. man threatened to ‘shoot up’ school, church
MoDOT reopens U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo. after crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,500 in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 100+ new cases
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home
A draft opinion reveals the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.
SCOTUS draft opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade