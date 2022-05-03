Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. woman who admitted to killing her longtime boyfriend to 20 years in prison on Monday.

Melanie J. Spencer, 49, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In September 2018, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigated Samuel Biggs, 41, shooting death near Rogersville. His girlfriend of 16 years confessed to shooting him.

Investigators say Spencer videotaped it all on a cell phone and a laptop web camera.

Spencer said the two had been fighting verbally and physically, which the video confirmed. Investigators say Spencer pulled a gun out of the couch, pointing it at Biggs and following him, before firing one shot from behind. Detectives say Spencer admitted it was not self-defense.

