CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County drug trafficker?

Springfield police say 32-year-old Matthew Lee Larue is known to be violent.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Matthew Lee Larue, 32
Matthew Lee Larue, 32(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 32-year-old Matthew Lee Larue is wanted in Greene County on a charge of drug trafficking, and violating probation for DWI. He has “Larue” tattooed on the left side of his neck and a zombie with a gas mask, tattooed on his left arm.

Detectives say Larue is a suspect in Greene County assaults, vandalism, car thefts and stealing. Police describe him as approximately 5′10″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen Matthew Larue call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS(8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
