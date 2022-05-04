First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rounds of rain will lead to the potential of flash flooding in the Ozarks.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties. It lasts through Thursday afternoon. The counties include:
MISSOURI:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
ARKANSAS:
- Benton, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Washington, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for heavy rainfall through Thursday. Several inches of rain could fall, leading to excessive runoff of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas.
