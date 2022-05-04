Moms and Money: Plotline Film and Media School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It has all the ingredients of a classic Film Noir: mysterious detectives, terrifying villains, even a mad scientist. However, this isn’t Hollywood, this is downtown Springfield.

“Today we were shooting our second week of film for our tweens class,” said Jim Bultas, Executive Director of Plotline Film and Media School. “These are our semester original creations that the students have collaborated and come up with the concepts and wrote them.”

Plotline is a non-profit film and media school for kids. Bultas said they are training the next generation of filmmakers.

“We have, right now, have two groups,” said Bultas. “We have tweens, which is 10 to 12 and teens, which is about 13 to 17, or 18. They come from all over.”

Bultas said it’s important for kids to get the true experience of a film set, both in front and behind the camera.

”We have students that find a natural fit on a different strength they have,” said Baltus. “Some are more into writing, some are more into editing, and some like being in front of the camera and acting. Some like to do it all”

Bultas said it’s a great way to foster the next generation’s growing interest in creating their own content.

“I got the idea because, I realized that when I was teaching music classes, the students would have their iPhones and camera phones and I thought what if you learn to tell a story with your HD camera in your pocket, rather than film your friend falling down a staircase and looping it endlessly?”

Bultas said his favorite role in the film is teacher.

“Seeing the light bulbs going off in people’s eyes and ears and their brains and seeing what really clicks for them,” said Bultas. “I think it’s integral though, that we still continue to tell stories, it’s what makes us human.”

The student’s film “The Shadow Creature” will be screened at their Student Film Showcase at the Alamo Drafthouse on May 21st. To buy tickets to the showcase or learn more about their programs click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.