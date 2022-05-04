Police arrest student for assaulting principal at Camdenton High School

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a student at Camdenton High School after investigators said he attacked a principal.

The teenager faces a juvenile charge of third-degree assault.

The incident happened Tuesday morning. Investigators say the principal escorted the student, 16, from a hallway to a commons area. They say the student shoved the principal, then began hitting striking him with his fist multiple times in the head. A nearby student restrained the student and held him on the ground until another staff member responded.

The student remains incarcerated in the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center.

