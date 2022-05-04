Small businesses struggling with inflation, higher fuel prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many small business owners say they are struggling with higher fuel prices and inflation.

Jeremy Mathis, a food truck owner, spends hundreds on gasoline every week as he opens another food truck. He says bookings have offset some of the higher inflation. Mathis said they go out as far as Kansas City and Arkansas.

“It’s tough, and it’s sad to see a lot of the mom and pop places closing down because they don’t have the help,” said Mathis. “They don’t have the product coming in. They don’t have the money for their stuff. We’ve been fortunate where we can run it with two people, you know, husband, wife, team going at it.”

Mathis said the gasoline prices are tough to see but says he would drive to wherever there is business.

