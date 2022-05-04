Urbana, Mo. Rural Fire Department take out loan to build station expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Urbana Rural Fire Department is going through with making some needed upgrades, but is going into some serious debt to do it.

The Urbana Rural Fire Department is 100 percent volunteer-run, and covers parts of Dallas and Hickory counties. The department is in the process of adding a new 40′ by 18′ engine bay to its station in Hickory County. The goal is to move a larger truck with a 1500-gallon water capacity from the station in Urbana to station two. The engine they currently have at station two is a smaller truck that holds 1000 gallons of water.

“We do have a tanker, but, until that tanker gets there, you’re pumping off your truck to see what you can do,” explains Urbana Rural Fire Department Chief Larry Senyard. “The more water you carry with you to get on scene and start attack, the more time you have to knock the fire down before the water gets there. The quicker we can respond, the quicker we can extinguish.”

The expansion is something Senyard has wanted to do for several years, but finding the money for it hasn’t been possible. He explains the department brings in around $40 thousand a year, through membership dues and other miscellaneous funding sources, like grants. By the end of the year, that money is pretty much used up. So the department went to the bank, and took out a $35 thousand loan for the expansion -- using two fire trucks as collateral.

“The collateral’s not a problem because I know we’ll make due,” says Senyard. “But the problem is we’re run by the skin of our teeth every year. We’re just now going into our membership drive, so hopefully, people will do that. Hopefully, we’ll get some people to donate.”

Senyard says the payments on the loan are around $600 a month, with a five-year term. At the end of the five years, the department will end up paying $38,890.27. Senyard says the new engine bay should be done by the end of the summer. But after the bay is done, they won’t be able to use it until they buy another fire engine for the station in Urbana.

“When you’re looking for a decent truck, it’s close to a hundred thousand dollars,” says Senyard.

Senyard explains the department will apply for a grant through the USDA. They will also be starting up regular fundraisers again -- and the department is in the process of renewing memberships. Senyard says they will find a way to make the plan happen, but it’s an example of how difficult it can be for a volunteer department to make improvements.

“Everybody is always out looking for money,” says Senyard. “All the fire departments in this area are all-volunteer, membership-based. And everybody’s looking for money anywhere they can find it. But, the big thing is everybody in this area works really well together. If I have something and one of my neighboring departments needs it, we’ll usually donate it. We have stuff donated to us. I mean, we’ve gotta do what we can to make things work.”

The department is also looking for more volunteers. Senyard says they currently have nine volunteers, when they normally like to have around 18.

