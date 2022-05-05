Bass Pro Shops: How to catch fish with a single-tail grub
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares what is biting around area lakes.
Week of May 4:
Bull Shoals Lake:
Bass fishing is on fire! The flukes are working in the back of the creeks and pockets. Ned rigs are also working on the steeper banks.
Table Rock Lake:
The fish are on the beds, and spinnerbaits are working well in pockets with windy conditions. If the bite is finicky, try a top-water lure.
Stockton Lake:
The fish are in the pea gravel pockets, and shakey heads are working in eight to ten feet of water.
Lake of the Ozarks:
Rattle traps are working on the flat points with shallow rocks. Also, there is a bite on small jigs on the same banks; if there is no wind, throw the jig a little deeper.
