Bass Pro Shops: How to catch fish with a single-tail grub

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares what is biting around area lakes.

Week of May 4:

Bull Shoals Lake:

Bass fishing is on fire! The flukes are working in the back of the creeks and pockets. Ned rigs are also working on the steeper banks.

Table Rock Lake:

The fish are on the beds, and spinnerbaits are working well in pockets with windy conditions. If the bite is finicky, try a top-water lure.

Stockton Lake:

The fish are in the pea gravel pockets, and shakey heads are working in eight to ten feet of water.

Lake of the Ozarks:

Rattle traps are working on the flat points with shallow rocks. Also, there is a bite on small jigs on the same banks; if there is no wind, throw the jig a little deeper.

