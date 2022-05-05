Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops: How to catch fish with a single-tail grub

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares what is biting around area lakes.

Week of May 4:

Bull Shoals Lake:

Bass fishing is on fire! The flukes are working in the back of the creeks and pockets. Ned rigs are also working on the steeper banks.

Table Rock Lake:

The fish are on the beds, and spinnerbaits are working well in pockets with windy conditions. If the bite is finicky, try a top-water lure.

Stockton Lake:

The fish are in the pea gravel pockets, and shakey heads are working in eight to ten feet of water.

Lake of the Ozarks:

Rattle traps are working on the flat points with shallow rocks. Also, there is a bite on small jigs on the same banks; if there is no wind, throw the jig a little deeper.

Enter Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest: https://www.ky3.com/page/bass-pro-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

Shop the Single Tail Grub: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-xps-single-tail-grub?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|lure|042922

