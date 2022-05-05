DNR awards $3.25 million to city of Warsaw, Mo. for drinking water improvements

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded nearly $3.25 million in financial assistance to the city of Warsaw for upgrades to the city’s drinking water system. The city hopes to complete improvements by August of 2023.

The project includes replacing aged water lines throughout the city with new pipes, fittings, valves, service connections, and meters. With these improvements, the city can continue offering its citizens safe drinking water for years with a modern and well-functioning drinking water system.

The funding for the project consists of a $2 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant and a nearly $1.25 million loan from the same fund. The assistance provided by the department is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers $2 million in principal and approximately $217,000 in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“From small towns to large cities, one thing every community has in common is the need for clean, abundant water,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We make it a priority to help Missouri communities plan and fund water treatment system improvements that will continue providing the water they need to grow and thrive.”

“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help Missouri communities like Warsaw with water and wastewater treatment system improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The department’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems, water storage, supply facilities, and interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and project management assistance provided throughout their project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. The department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs through its Financial Assistance Center. This project will be funded wholly or partially with monies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.