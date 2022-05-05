Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Emergency crews rescue driver from flooded waters east of Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield firefighters and Greene County deputies rescued a driver stalled in the James River east of Springfield.

Heavy rain led to flooding in the area of Farm Road 164 and Kinser. Firefighters rescued the woman around 7:30 a.m. They say she was okay.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team reports up to five inches of rain in some spots. Emergency crews remind you not to cross over flooded roads.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

