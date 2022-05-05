FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Emergency crews rescue driver from flooded waters east of Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield firefighters and Greene County deputies rescued a driver stalled in the James River east of Springfield.

Heavy rain led to flooding in the area of Farm Road 164 and Kinser. Firefighters rescued the woman around 7:30 a.m. They say she was okay.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team reports up to five inches of rain in some spots. Emergency crews remind you not to cross over flooded roads.

