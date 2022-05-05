Greitens to access ex-wife’s phone records for custody fight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens will be able to access his ex-wife’s phone records as part of a custody dispute, a judge has ruled.

But the mid-Missouri family court judge denied the Republican’s subpoena requests for phone records of her sister and his former 2016 campaign manager, Austin Chambers.

Greitens’ lawyers asked for the phone records after Sheena Greitens last month accused him of physical abuse via an affidavit filed as part of the former couple’s child custody case.

Eric Greitens has said her claims of abuse are false and accused her of working in conspiracy with a web of Republican figures to take down his Senate candidacy, among them Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., longtime Republican operative Karl Rove and Chambers.

Sheena Greitens has said in court filings that she drafted the affidavit alone.

