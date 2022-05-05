Advertisement

Greitens to access ex-wife’s phone records for custody fight

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City Feb. 22, 2022. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces a hearing Monday, April 11, 2022, before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The panel will determine if she committed ethical violations in her handling of the 2018 criminal investigation of then-Gov. Greitens, who resigned in June 2018. If the panel determines violations, the Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case and Gardner could face punishment ranging from a mild reprimand to being disbarred. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens will be able to access his ex-wife’s phone records as part of a custody dispute, a judge has ruled.

But the mid-Missouri family court judge denied the Republican’s subpoena requests for phone records of her sister and his former 2016 campaign manager, Austin Chambers.

Greitens’ lawyers asked for the phone records after Sheena Greitens last month accused him of physical abuse via an affidavit filed as part of the former couple’s child custody case.

Eric Greitens has said her claims of abuse are false and accused her of working in conspiracy with a web of Republican figures to take down his Senate candidacy, among them Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., longtime Republican operative Karl Rove and Chambers.

Sheena Greitens has said in court filings that she drafted the affidavit alone.

