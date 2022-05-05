Advertisement

Military recruiters in the Ozarks report shortages of recruits

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Military recruiters need a few good men and women.

Recruiters at the Air Force Recruitment Office in Springfield began reporting shortages when the pandemic started. Joshua Orphan, Technical Sergeant in the Air Force, said his team is beginning to get to more events and see recruits face to face. Orphan said they used to do video chats, but they were not as interactive.

The U.S. Military offers enlistment bonuses in different fields from $3,000 to $50,000. It also provides multiple education benefits.

Technical Sergeant Orphan said if recruiting needs continue, our nation could be at risk.

“Main job is to defend the country in the space, air, and cyberspace domains,” said Technical Sgt. Orphan. “If we have a shortage now, our national defense is going to suffer in the long run.

If you are interested in joining any branch of the military, reach out to your local recruiting office,

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the main threat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms continue to flood the Ozarks
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Fast-rising James River leads to flooding in Christian, Greene Counties (417 Drone Imaging)
DRONE VIDEO: Fast-rising James River leads to flooding in Christian, Greene Counties
DRONE VIDEO: Fast-rising James River leads to flooding in Christian, Greene Counties
Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie
Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie
Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie
(AP Photo/Columbia Daily Tribune, Parker Eshelman)
University of Missouri proposes discipline for 13 students