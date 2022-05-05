Military recruiters in the Ozarks report shortages of recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Military recruiters need a few good men and women.

Recruiters at the Air Force Recruitment Office in Springfield began reporting shortages when the pandemic started. Joshua Orphan, Technical Sergeant in the Air Force, said his team is beginning to get to more events and see recruits face to face. Orphan said they used to do video chats, but they were not as interactive.

The U.S. Military offers enlistment bonuses in different fields from $3,000 to $50,000. It also provides multiple education benefits.

Technical Sergeant Orphan said if recruiting needs continue, our nation could be at risk.

“Main job is to defend the country in the space, air, and cyberspace domains,” said Technical Sgt. Orphan. “If we have a shortage now, our national defense is going to suffer in the long run.

If you are interested in joining any branch of the military, reach out to your local recruiting office,

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.