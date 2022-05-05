Advertisement

Police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in West Plains, Mo.

West Plains Police Dept. released a vehicle similar to one witnesses described.
West Plains Police Dept. released a vehicle similar to one witnesses described.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in West Plains.

The crash happened Thursday around 5:45 a.m. on U.S. 63 near Elmore Drive. Officers found a 19-year-old injured on the shoulder of the highway. The car dragged the bicycle at least 100 feet away from the crash.

Witnesses identified the driver’s vehicle as a red four-door, Pontiac Bonneville. Investigators believe the car will have front-end damage. Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to contact the West Plains Police Department at (417)-256-2244.

