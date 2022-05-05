Police investigate shots fired between two drivers in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two drivers fired shots during a dispute in north Springfield.

Officers responded to Kearney and Weller around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say one of the drivers noticed a man and woman arguing inside a car in the parking lot of a convenience store. They say a second driver stopped and became part of the argument. Police say the drivers fired shots at each other.

Investigators say the man and the woman left the scene after exchanging shots. The other driver crashed into a pole while attempting to leave the argument.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.