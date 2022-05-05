Rising water leads to rescue of campers at Bennett Spring State Park

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews rescued campers along the fast-rising Niangua River at Bennett Spring State Park.

Several inches of rain fell on the state park Wednesday into Thursday. Campers staying at the lodging nearby had to be rescued by rafts. Lynn Abrams is one of the campers visiting the state park from St. Louis. He woke up to quite a surprise Thursday morning.

”We woke up at six o’clock in the morning. The river had gone over the stream bed and was right up to the front door of the cabin,” said Abrams.

He knew about the weather but was shocked to see how bad it got.

”It said that there was a flood warning, and it said that we were going to get rain. When we went to bed last night, everything, you know, was dry. The roads were open,” said Abrams.

After some calls, they were finally rescued. Officials with Laclede County Office of Emergency Management and Missouri State Highway Patrol were able to take rafts to save the campers.

”The park rangers and the fire department brought some rafts out, and they gave us two choices. So it was either stay there and hope it doesn’t rain anymore today or leave now, and we’ll see what happens, and we all got rafted out,” said Abrams.

He says he isn’t going to let some rain & flooding ruin his trip.

”I may have a nice cigar and see what happens,” said Abrams.

Officials want to remind everyone to turn around, don’t drown. Even a few inches of water can be dangerous.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.