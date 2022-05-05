Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for Mother’s Day.

Mixed-Berry Blondie

Ingredients:

* 1 box yellow cake mix

* 1 cup of mixed fresh berries (older berries that have become a little soft are best)

* ½ cup white chocolate chips

* 1/3 cup chopped pecans

* 2 eggs

* ½ cup oil

In a large mixing bowl use a whisk to break up berries into smaller pieces. Add eggs and oil and stir. Add in cake mix and whisk until all ingredients are combined. Stir in white chocolate chips and chopped pecans. Bake in a preheated 325-degree oven on top is golden brown all the way across and the toothpick comes out clean about 35-40 minutes.

The recipe serves eight to twelve.

