Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for Mother’s Day.

Mixed-Berry Blondie

Ingredients:

* 1 box yellow cake mix

* 1 cup of mixed fresh berries (older berries that have become a little soft are best)

* ½ cup white chocolate chips

* 1/3 cup chopped pecans

* 2 eggs

* ½ cup oil

In a large mixing bowl use a whisk to break up berries into smaller pieces.  Add eggs and oil and stir.  Add in cake mix and whisk until all ingredients are combined.  Stir in white chocolate chips and chopped pecans.  Bake in a preheated 325-degree oven on top is golden brown all the way across and the toothpick comes out clean about 35-40 minutes.  

The recipe serves eight to twelve.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the main threat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms continue to flood the Ozarks
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus, Herb, and Fresh Mozzarella Frittata
Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus, Herb, and Fresh Mozzarella Frittata
Taste of the Ozarks: Easter Cookie Cups
Taste of the Ozarks: Easter Cookie Cups
Taste of the Ozarks: Easter Cookie Cups