Teenager dies in crash in Miller County, Mo.

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a teenager.

The patrol did not identify the victim because she was 16-years-old.

The crash happened on Missouri Route 44 near Miller Creek Road. Troopers say the teenager started to skid, traveling off of the road. She then hit a tree.

Troopers say she later died of her injuries at an area hospital.

