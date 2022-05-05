Teenager dies in crash in Miller County, Mo.
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a teenager.
The patrol did not identify the victim because she was 16-years-old.
The crash happened on Missouri Route 44 near Miller Creek Road. Troopers say the teenager started to skid, traveling off of the road. She then hit a tree.
Troopers say she later died of her injuries at an area hospital.
