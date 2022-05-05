Advertisement

Teenager dies in crash in Miller County, Mo.

(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a teenager.

The patrol did not identify the victim because she was 16-years-old.

The crash happened on Missouri Route 44 near Miller Creek Road. Troopers say the teenager started to skid, traveling off of the road. She then hit a tree.

Troopers say she later died of her injuries at an area hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

