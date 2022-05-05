Advertisement

University of Missouri proposes discipline for 13 students

(AP Photo/Columbia Daily Tribune, Parker Eshelman)
(AP Photo/Columbia Daily Tribune, Parker Eshelman)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has proposed disciplinary sanctions against 13 students as part of its investigation into an October fraternity pledge party that left a student from Minnesota with brain injuries.

Federal student privacy law keeps the school from naming the students or providing details about the disciplinary decisions, tut the sanctions could include suspension or expulsion, the university said in a statement Thursday.

The students will have the option to contest the proposed sanctions at a hearing and can appeal any sanctions, the university said.

The university’s action comes months after Daniel Santulli, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was found in cardiac arrest inside a car at University Hospital in Columbia on Oct. 20 after a pledge party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. A university police investigation found that Santulli and other Phi Gamma Delta pledges were forced to drink dangerous amounts of alcohol.

lawsuit filed on Santulli’s behalf says the pledges were each forced to drink a bottle of hard liquor. The national fraternity and university both suspended the Missouri chapter following Santulli’s hospitalization.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the main threat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms continue to flood the Ozarks
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Fast-rising James River leads to flooding in Christian, Greene Counties (417 Drone Imaging)
DRONE VIDEO: Fast-rising James River leads to flooding in Christian, Greene Counties
DRONE VIDEO: Fast-rising James River leads to flooding in Christian, Greene Counties
Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie
Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie
Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie