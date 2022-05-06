Advertisement

Adam Wainwright placed on IL

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) -- Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the Injured List, the team announced Friday afternoon.

It appears Wainwright tested positive for COVID-19 as he explained on Twitter after the Cardinals made the announcement. His last start was Wednesday against the Royals in Kansas City, where he pitched seven shutout innings and only gave up one hit in the Cards’ 10-0 win. Wainwright has a 3.18 ERA so far in 2022 in six games and 34 total innings.

The Cardinals also announced left-handed pitcher Steven Matz has returned from the bereavement list.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will warm back close to average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warm & dry weekend ahead
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Fleury makes 29 saves, Wild beat Blues 5-1, take series lead
O-Zone: Central 11, Laquey 1
FILE - Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) carries the ball upfield during the first half of...
Clemson’s Justyn Ross aims to earn roster spot with Chiefs
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants