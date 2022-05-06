Advertisement

Arkansas governor names interim health secretary, director

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday named an interim secretary of health and a new director of the state Health Department.

Hutchinson named Renee Mallory as interim secretary, replacing outgoing Secretary Dr. Jose Romero. Romero announced last month he was leaving to serve as director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Mallory, who began work with the Health Department 33 years ago, served as the department’s chief of staff. Hutchinson praised her “invaluable experience” serving the state.

Hutchinson also named Dr. Jennifer Dillaha as the department’s director. Dillaha, who joined the department in 2001, has served as chief medical officer and medical director for immunizations. She had previously served as state epidemiologist.

“Dr. Dillaha has played a significant role in guiding the state through the last two years of the pandemic,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “She has shown her dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that she will continue to lead the state in improved health outcomes with the same dedication.”

Romero was named state health secretary in 2020 after his predecessor, Dr. Nathaniel Smith, left to take a job with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain chances stay low through the next several days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain chances coming to an end
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Mo Senator Josh Hawley: “It will matter what the people of Missouri decide together.”
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: “It will matter what the people of Missouri decide together.”
Mo Senator Josh Hawley: “It will matter what people of Missouri decide together.”
Senator Josh Hawley: "It will matter what the people of Missouri decide together"
Missouri Department of Transportation seeks to reclassify major Springfield roadways
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants