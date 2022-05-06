CATCH-A-CROOK UPDATE: Suspects charged in Greene County stealing spree on bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Derek Lee, 31 Charges: stealing, forgery, trafficking stolen identities (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County prosecutors have charged two suspects in a stealing spree on bicycles. The crimes happened in a neighborhood near Plainview Road and Campbell Avenue in October. 31-year-old Derek Lee is charged with three counts of stealing, forgery, and trafficking stolen identities. He’s in the Greene County jail with his next court date set for July.

Brittany Anderson (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say a tip from a KY3 viewer helped detectives file charges against Brittany Anderson. She’s now charged with three counts of stealing and two counts of forgery in Greene County.

Detectives say the crime spree happened October 15-17 in southern Greene County. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Home security cameras caught a man and woman riding bikes through a neighborhood near Plainview and Campbell in mid October. The video shows them rummaging through cars. One victim reported $5,000 in stolen electronics. The two are then seen on video at a nearby convenience store where they used another victim’s debit card to buy more than $300 in lottery tickets and scratchers.

Detectives say thanks to viewer tips, Anderson will also be in court in July.

