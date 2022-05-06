Church opens donation center for Ukrainian refugees in Rogersville, Mo.

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks church is assisting refugees of Ukraine with a donation center.

Bread of Life Slavic Church opened a donation center in Rogersville. Several churches assisted, including Nixa Community Christian Church and New Life.

It took weeks for many Ukrainian families to make it to the Ozarks. And many say they only brought a few personal items.

“We are so grateful and appreciative for the work you are doing for us and God who is working through you and your hands and bringing this clothing,” said Camilla. “For us, we are so grateful.”

The center will accept donations through the Nixa Community Christian Church.

