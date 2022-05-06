Driver dies in floodwaters in Dade County, Mo.

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County driver died after rushing water swept away his truck near Greenfield.

Bradley Herbert, 65, drowned in the floodwaters of Lime Kiln Creek Thursday morning.

Investigators say Herbert traveled about a mile south of Greenfield on State Highway 143 when high water swept away the truck. He escaped the truck. He drowned while swimming to shore.

