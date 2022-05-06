Fassnight Creek water level remains low during heavy rain after improvement project.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy rain this week has caused rivers and creeks to rise, spilling over their banks and causing flooding across the Ozarks. But there’s a creek in Springfield that did not flood this week.

The Fassnight Creek stormwater improvement project has been underway for more than a year. The improvements include widening and naturalizing a thousand linear feet of the creek that runs next to the Springfield Art Museum to reduce the risk of flooding. The main bulk of the project is complete -- so how did it do?

“It’s great to see that the project is working and it’s performing well,” says Kirkland Preston, project manager for the City of Springfield. “It’s gonna be great when it’s finally all 100 percent done. There will be some benefits also from a water quality standpoint. Some of these plantings really help slow down and absorb the water. And so, since some of those plantings aren’t in there, we haven’t seen the full benefit from a water quality standpoint.”

Residents who live on Brookside Drive say they are happy to see the creek’s water level so low -- but they’re also ready for the project to be done. The city originally anticipated completion before the end of 2021. That didn’t happen for several reasons, Preston says.

“The contractors had to make adjustments to their schedule,” says Preston. “Due to scheduling difficulties with sub-contractors, material vendors and things like that. There’s some finishing work to be done on a pedestrian bridge. Some ramps, curbs. Some of the landscaping has been planted but some of it’s still pending. We’re told by the contractor in two or three weeks they’ll have everything wrapped up. You know, this weather is a challenge to construction, so we’re hoping that that’s the case.”

The total cost of the project is around $2 million. The work on Fassnight Creek is just part of phase one of restructuring the grounds around the art museum. Other parts of the plan include expanded parking and a connection point to the Ozarks Greenway Trail.

