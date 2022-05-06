Advertisement

Man faces federal charges for 2021 Missouri church fire

(KFVS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A man is now facing federal hate crime and arson charges for a fire that destroyed the Church of the Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced the charges against Christopher Scott Pritchard, 46, of Cape Girardeau. Pritchard also faces state charges of property damage motivated by discrimination, arson, burglary and stealing. His state trial is scheduled for October.

A phone message left Friday with Pritchard’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

The fire broke out in April 2021 and quickly engulfed the church. No one was inside and no one was injured, but the building was destroyed.

Authorities have said church officials sought extra police patrol two days before the fire after Pritchard threatened to assault a church bishop and “burn the church down.” Police said officers found more than $1,000 in items in Pritchard’s backpack that belonged to the church, including a laptop, hand tools and 21 apples.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain chances stay low through the next several days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain chances coming to an end
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,000+ in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 new cases
Missouri Senate.
Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals
(Source: Missouri National Guard)
Voters to decide elevated status for Missouri National Guard
Driver dies in floodwaters in Dade County, Mo.