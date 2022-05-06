Advertisement

Meet Zeus, the world’s tallest living dog

Zeus was named the tallest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records.
Zeus was named the tallest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This Great Dane may only be two years old, but he’s already breaking world records.

Zeus from Bedford, Texas is now the world’s tallest living dog, according to Guinness World Records. He stands at more than 3 feet and 5 inches tall.

Zeus’ owner got him when he was an 8-week-old puppy, and she said he was even big as a puppy.

He eats 12 cups of dog food daily and an occasional fried egg.

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus, who died in 2014. He measured at a whopping 3 feet and 10 inches tall.

According to the American Kennel Club, due to their large size, Great Danes are prone to a series of health conditions and typically have a shorter life span than other dogs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain chances stay low through the next several days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain chances coming to an end
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Man charged in Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40
FILE - Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) carries the ball upfield during the first half of...
Clemson’s Justyn Ross aims to earn roster spot with Chiefs
The video shows him cutting the homeowner’s front and back yard before running away when...
WATCH: Man cuts grass before stealing lawn mower, police say
The video shows him cutting the homeowner’s front and back yard before running away when...
Man cuts grass before stealing lawn mower, police say