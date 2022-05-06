Missouri Department of Transportation seeks to reclassify major Springfield roadways

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking to change the federal functional classification of the U.S. 60, Glenstone Avenue, and the Republic Road interchange.

The Federal Functional Classification System designates Federal-Aid Highways, which are eligible for federal funding. The proposal states the area is classified as a primary arterial and needs to be reclassified as an expressway before the construction is complete. The request will allow more resources to be available for road improvements in the future.

“It’ll help ensure that any funding that is targeted at some of those bigger roads and freeways and expressways that we can use those funding sources on all of Glenstone on all of that segment that is divided,” said Ozarks Transportation Organization Senior Planner Andy Thomason. “It helps ensure that we are able to capture anything that might become available for the region.”

The classification system helps determine funding for future road improvement projects. The classification should match how the roadway is used.

“The Federal functional classification system groups roadways based on form and function, how they work within the region’s overall road network,” said Thomason. “Whether it’s a collector street that helps you move in and out of your neighborhood all the way up to an interstate.”

The Ozarks Transportation Organization is taking public comment on the reclassification before presenting the change to the board of directors.

“If a citizen or community member thought that it didn’t make sense to reclassify or if those classifications didn’t match what’s actually on the ground, that would be an opportunity to voice that, and we will be able to share that with our board of directors,” said Thomason.

