MoDOT says flooding event stretched its resources

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The week’s heavy rain led MoDOT to close 75 roads across southwest Missouri.

MoDOT invested heavily in barricades. However, this flooding event stretched resources. MoDOT Engineer Darin Hamelink says the equipment needed to close these roads is vital.

“Our supervisors in the field know their trouble spots, and they monitor them because they know year after year that’s typically where the water will go over the road,” said Hamelink. “We also rely on reports from the public, and we will go out and verify that before closing the road. Law enforcement is a big help to us.”

MoDOT updates road closings on the Missouri Traveler Map. CLICK HERE to stay updated.

