Mountain Home, Ark. food bank combatting food insecurities for kids on summer break

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Food Bank of North Central Arkansas held a fundraiser Friday to help feed children during the summer break. Feed the Pack consists of several volunteers at Mountain Home collecting money for the initiative.

Mountain Home Public Schools frequently works with the food bank on several initiatives like their snack pack take-home program done during the school year. The district also provides meals over holidays, but doing so during the extended summer break is a more significant task.

“The buses pull out for summer. It’s a mixed feeling, we’re super excited about a lot of things, but we also have a lot of kiddos we’re worried about,” said school counselor Kristyn Goodwin. “We have over 50% of our students that qualify for free and reduced lunch. A lot of students’ needs are met at school with food, snacks, breakfast, lunch.”

Jeff Quick with the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas says they can produce seven meals for a child in need for every dollar donated.

”We really look at our job and role as being able to provide nutrition people need, by making sure we give healthy options,” he said. “Then providing access to those healthy options for not only children but also adults in our community.”

The Feed the Pack campaign is one of the food bank’s many initiatives, this one to achieve 175,000 meals provided.

”So far this afternoon, we just topped 100,000 meals provided. Our goal is 175,000 meals, which is roughly 25,000,” said Quick. “It’s devastating to know that 1 in 4 kids in Baxter County might have to go hungry, and we want to do whatever we can to help fight that.”

The food bank serves nine counties across the region by providing support to kids and adults through various programs to combat food insecurities and finance, shopping, and life skills courses.

”It’s very encouraging to know that we’re not alone in this, and our community supports the efforts to take care of our students and families,” said Goodwin.

Click HERE to learn more about fundraising for the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas.

