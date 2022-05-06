Ozarks Life: H.S. seniors receive one final assignment

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa High School has a case of what could be one of the longest instances in the nation of a teacher returning an assignment.

“I honestly do not remember writing this letter at all,” senior Lauren Tiffin said.

Many from the Class of 2022 got a piece of mail before their last day of school.

“So I got my envelope,” senior Peyton Pearcy said, “and I was like, ‘I don’t remember what I wrote.’ I know that I was excited to write it.”

These students all had Mr. Blaue in seventh grade; he’s the culprit. They did his assignment almost six years ago.

“He gave us a piece of paper,” senior Kobe Graham said, “and he told us, ‘I want you to write a letter to yourself in the future.’ He said senior year, he’s gonna give it back to us.”

“Some people may not have enjoyed writing the letter then,” Peyton said, “when they get it back, they’re like, ‘I’m glad that’ because it’s just one of those memories.”

“We all got to open it together,” Lauren said. “And I really liked that. Because there are people that I don’t really talk to now that were in this class. I was able to go up and be like, ‘dude, do you remember this?’ And it was so cool to be able to connect with them again.”

“Found my friends and we all sat down,” Kobe said. “And there were things that they did not remember. They like one of my friends put a Cheeto in theirs. So this 5-year-old Cheeto falls out of the envelope.”

Lauren’s letter was a glimpse into a different person. Peyton’s showed someone who hasn’t changed over the years. Kobe’s was only two sentences but ended with “love yourself.”

A piece of notebook paper or two gives them a chance to reflect on what they are now leaving behind and offers a piece of advice for anyone wanting to grab success following them in high school.

“Manage your time wisely with your schoolwork,” Lauren said. “But also make sure that you’re making time to meet new people and like reach out to friends.”

“I’d say don’t put too much pressure on yourself,” Kobe said, “pay attention. If you take notes, and focus, and don’t procrastinate.”

“Get involved,” Peyton said. “I was in DECA, I went to internationals this year, and I wish that I joined sooner. I know so many seniors who are coming out of this year, and they’re like, ‘I wish I would have taken the opportunity to do this.’ or would have done that.”

Congratulations to all of our area Class of 2022 students.

