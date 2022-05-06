Advertisement

The Place: Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lisa Spector is back to show us a healthy way to make the fan favorite, chocolate chip cookies. Just like mom used to make, but healthier without butter, eggs, or milk!

For the full recipe, visit: https://mindfullyawarehealth.com/easy-chocolate-chip-cookies-the-healthy-way-no-butter-no-eggs-and-still-mouthwatering

