SAMPLE BALLOTS: What’s up for a vote in Arkansas’ May 24 Primary

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansans will head to the polls to decide primary races for federal, state, and countywide offices.

The election is on May 4. Early voting begins on May 9.

BALLOT HIGHLIGHTS:

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the ballot. Incumbent Senator John Boozman faces a primary challenge from three candidates, Jake Bequette, Jan Morgan, and Heath Loftis. Senator Boozman has served two terms in the Senate. Bequette is a former Arkansas Razorbacks star. After a career in the NFL, Bequette enlisted as a soldier.

Arkansans will also decide primary races for statewide offices, including governor and attorney general.

Voters will also decide countywide offices, including sheriff and county judge.

You can find sample ballots for your county on Voter View. CLICK HERE.

