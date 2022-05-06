Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: Introducing Embolden Boutique

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for the latest trends, styles and beautiful clothes, Embolden Boutique is the place for you. Profits from the shop go towards a scholarship program in memory of the owner’s son, Brett Keeling.

For more information, visit: https://emboldenboutique.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will warm back close to average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Let the Warm-Up Begin
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Rosie’s Second Chance
KY3
The Place: Come Play with Ring-Tailed Lemurs!
KY3
The Place: Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies
KY3
The Place: Come Play with Ring-Tailed Lemurs!