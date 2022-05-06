SPONSORED The Place: Introducing Embolden Boutique

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for the latest trends, styles and beautiful clothes, Embolden Boutique is the place for you. Profits from the shop go towards a scholarship program in memory of the owner’s son, Brett Keeling.

