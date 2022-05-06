SPONSORED The Place: Introducing Embolden Boutique
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for the latest trends, styles and beautiful clothes, Embolden Boutique is the place for you. Profits from the shop go towards a scholarship program in memory of the owner’s son, Brett Keeling.
For more information, visit: https://emboldenboutique.com
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.