Advertisement

2 die in crash near Branson, West, Mo.

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County.

Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened two miles north of Branson West on U.S. 13. Investigators say a car driven by Wright crossed the centerline. The two vehicles hit head-on. The driver in Branham’s vehicle suffered serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures will warm back close to average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warm & dry weekend ahead
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Kentucky Derby entrant Taiba works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in...
How to pick a winner in the Kentucky Derby
Inamullah Niazai speaks during an interview Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Niazai is...
St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees
“Empty the Shelter” event helps hundreds of animals find fur-ever homes
-The Southwest Missouri Humane Society hopes to help up to 300 animals find their fur-ever home...
“Empty the Shelter” event helps hundreds of animals find fur-ever homes