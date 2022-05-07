2 die in crash near Branson, West, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County.

Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened two miles north of Branson West on U.S. 13. Investigators say a car driven by Wright crossed the centerline. The two vehicles hit head-on. The driver in Branham’s vehicle suffered serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.