Crash in St. Louis neighborhood leaves 4 dead, 3 injured

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four people died and three juveniles were critically injured in a crash Friday night in St. Louis, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the border of the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

Three women and one man who were traveling in the same vehicle were pronounced dead. Two juveniles are listed in critical and unstable condition, and a third is critical and stable, police said.

Two people were taken from the scene in handcuffs, KMOV-TV reported.

No other details were available Saturday.

