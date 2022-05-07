“Empty the Shelter” event helps hundreds of animals find fur-ever homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Southwest Missouri Humane Society hopes to help up to 300 animals find their fur-ever home this weekend as part of the “Empty the Shelter” weekend event.

You can help empty the shelter by coming out and adopting a new loveable pet. As part of the campaign, the Humane Society is lowering the adoption fees on animals. Cats are $10, and dogs are $25. The adoption fees cover the cost of vaccinations, spays and neuters, and microchipping.

“This is one of our biggest days as far as adoptions,” said Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humaine Society. “At the end of the day, everyone’s going through and counting how many adoptions we had, and we typically have some of our long-term animals going home on these days.”

The Empty the Shelter special is only for adult animals. Puppies and kittens are also available for adoption but will be at the standard adoption price.

If you are looking to adopt a new pet volunteers are ready to help you fill out the adoption paperwork and find your pur-fect companion.

“The best ones are always the ones that come in saying they know what they want and then they walk it out with the complete opposite,” said Newcomb. “We had one the other day who wanted a chihuahua, and she left with the giant pit bull, and it was a perfect match.”

The Southwest Humaine Society is located at 3161 West Norton Road, in Springfield. The shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. To view some of the animals up for adoption, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.