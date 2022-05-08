Advertisement

41st annual Artsfest attracts thousands to downtown Springfield

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people come out every year to support local artists and enjoy Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street.

Artsfest is fun for the whole family. This year there are 90 artist booths and 18 food vendors. There is a little bit of everything, photography, painting, and pottery, all available for purchase. Artsfest is just one of the many festivals in the Ozarks that helps support local artists.

“We’re in our 41st year of Artsfest,” said the Downtown Association Events Manager Jennifer Moseley. “It’s important. It’s important to let the community know that we have these artists out there, and this is how they make their living. It’s just amazing to be able to support them.”

There will also be live music and performances by local artists. The Springfield Arts Council has a kids tent where children can tie-dye a free t-shirt while supplies last.

The Springfield Arts Council and the Downtown Springfield Association hosted Artsfest during the pandemic but had to follow strict Centers for Disease Control guidelines. This year things are looking a little more normal.

“It’s so nice to be able to be back to normal events,” said Mosley. “Everybody has smiles on their face, and it’s really nice to see the community coming out and just enjoying what historic Walnut Street has to offer with our festival.”

Artsfest is happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or on-site. For more information on Artsfest, CLICK HERE.

