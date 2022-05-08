Artsfest in Springfield returns without pandemic restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Arts Council and the Downtown Springfield Association hosted the 41st annual Artsfest Saturday and Sunday on Historic Walnut Street.

Artsfest featured 90 artist booths and 18 food vendors. The Springfield Arts Council and the Downtown Springfield Association held Artsfest during the pandemic but followed strict Centers for Disease Control guidelines. This year it looked a little more normal.

“Last year worked really well, but we’ve had to do like seven timed entries because we were under capacity controls,” said Jennifer Moseley of the Downtown Springfield Association. “And so even though we had a pretty decent crowd last year, it was really spread out. And some people didn’t come that would normally come to the event if they weren’t comfortable. And now I think you were saying people are comfortable in there. They’re coming out.

The money raised at Artsfest goes to the Springfield Regional Arts Council, which serves as the chamber of commerce for the arts community.

