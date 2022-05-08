Awkward: Sky Sports reporter confuses Duke basketball player for Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- According to last year’s Kansas City Chiefs roster, Patrick Mahomes is 6′3″ in height.

Duke basketball star, and likely Top 3 NBA Draft pick Paolo Banchero, is 6′10″.

Sky Spots reporter Martin Brundle did not know that difference, however.

Brundle interviewed Banchero, thinking he was interviewing Mahomes instead.

A look:

6’10 quarterback Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/TO6Jj6yTcK — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) May 8, 2022

Both Mahomes and Banchero had fun on Twitter with the confusion:

Bro ain’t no way 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5qcqjEoc5q — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 8, 2022

