Awkward: Sky Sports reporter confuses Duke basketball player for Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to running back Jerick...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- According to last year’s Kansas City Chiefs roster, Patrick Mahomes is 6′3″ in height.

Duke basketball star, and likely Top 3 NBA Draft pick Paolo Banchero, is 6′10″.

Sky Spots reporter Martin Brundle did not know that difference, however.

Brundle interviewed Banchero, thinking he was interviewing Mahomes instead.

A look:

Both Mahomes and Banchero had fun on Twitter with the confusion:

