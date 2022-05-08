Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Ozarks hosts suicide awareness Walk of Life

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Ozarks hosted a suicide awareness walk Saturday morning in honor of mental health awareness month.

Many who supported the event are friends and family of victims and advocates for change.

The group said its goals are to talk about suicide and mental health struggles more and change the stigma not to be so shameful.

“We want to remember those that have passed from suicide and support those who have lost someone from suicide,” said Rachel Hudson, Burrell Health. “Once you have the conversation, then the next step is getting the support and help you need, but you cannot get the help and support you need if you’re not able to communicate it.”

According to the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, in 2019, Missouri had 1,130 deaths by suicide based on Missouri Suicide Prevention Network (MSPN) statistics.

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Missouri and exceeds the number of deaths from motor vehicle accidents and homicide.

Christian County is the leading county for suicide deaths in Missouri, says the #forjake organization, a non-profit based in Nixa.

Proceeds from the event will help with suicide prevention training and support the Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Ozarks.

If you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to speak to a licensed counselor.

