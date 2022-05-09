13 YEARS AGO: Fair Grove, Mo. experienced devastating derecho; storm shelter serves as reminder

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - In May of 2008, a devastating derecho hit Fair Grove High School. The severe weather event changed the way the school is structured.

Up to 90 miles per hour of wind hit the School, knocking over a cinder brick wall. Luckily there were only minor injuries.

“It was a crazy day. I think I remember bits and pieces of it,” said Darin Oplotnik, Fair Grove alumni. “I had sisters in high school when it happened and the roof blew off the high school.”

““It started at the end of the hallway, sounded like a train coming through, and you could see tile start ripping up,” said Jared Green, former student. “You could see the roof raise; you could see stuff spinning outside, and then kind of just hung, and then all came crashing down.”

The district put a FEMA shelter in place, completing it back in 2013. The 8,400 square foot FEMA shelter is designed for students, staff, and the community.

“I know many people who live in a town that don’t have storm shelters, so they all take advantage of the FEMA shelter, too,” said Oplotnik. ““I think it’s a really nice addition to the Fair Grove for everyone’s overall safety.”

Since the event, the district has direct contact with the National Weather Service, emergency management officials, and watches its own radar.

