Advertisement

New Jersey 4-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New...
The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New Jersey on Monday has been found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New Jersey on Monday has been found safe.

Lincoln Walker was found in Delaware and will be reunited with his family, KYW reported.

No information about a status on a suspect was made immediately available.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Salem City Police Department at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An early taste of summer this week
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on...
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Wet, humid weather will likely lead to more mosquitos