Douglas County, Mo. deputies arrest motorcyclist after 48-mile pursuit

Anthony Kutchko, 38, of Taneyville, Mo., faces resisting arrest by fleeing, causing substantial...
Anthony Kutchko, 38, of Taneyville, Mo., faces resisting arrest by fleeing, causing substantial risk of injury, driving while intoxicated, careless, and Imprudent driving charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County deputies arrested a motorcyclist after a high-speed pursuit lasting 48 miles.

Anthony Kutchko, 38, of Taneyville, Mo., faces resisting arrest by fleeing, causing substantial risk of injury, driving while intoxicated, careless, and Imprudent driving charges. A judge set his bond at $25,000 cash-only. Kutchko was released on probation for a domestic assault case.

Deputies attempted to stop the motorcyclist near Plainview School in the Goodhope area after receiving 911 calls for reckless driving late Saturday night. The pursuit ended near Gainesville Sunday morning. Deputy Shawn Wilson suffered an injury to his knee during the arrest.

“Mr. Kutchko put numerous people’s lives in danger last night, and I will do everything I can to make sure he is locked up for a long time,” said Sheriff Chris Degase. “It is obvious he is not a good candidate for probation, and for anyone to say anything different is an insult to these deputies who put their lives on the line.”

Sheriff Degase said Kutchko, during the arrest, called his deputies ‘ruthless.’

