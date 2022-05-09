Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson celebrates academic honor for Springfield school

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students and staff at Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School celebrated an academic award on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Education named the school a National Blue Ribbon school. Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson attended a ceremony celebrating the honor.

Wilson’s Creek is one of just eight schools in Missouri and 325 nationally in 2021 to earn the honor. The principal says the school is focused on more than just grades.

“Here at Wilson’s Creek, it’s not about having ‘a’s’ or ‘B’s’ or being top academically; it’s about growth,” said Principal Karen Christy. “Students know that when they come in, the expectation is that they will learn, and they will grow, and we celebrate that weekly, quarterly, monthly.”

The U.S. Department of Education also named Mansfield Junior High School and Skyline Middle School.

