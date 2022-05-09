Motorcyclist injured in crash involving semi in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash involving a semi in Springfield on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Kansas and Battlefield around 9 a.m.

Investigators say the semi was westbound on Battlefield Road, attempting to make a wide turn into a business. The motorcyclist traveling in the inside lane hit the trailer.

Emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to the hospital with a leg injury.

