Motorcyclist injured in crash involving semi in Springfield, Mo.
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash involving a semi in Springfield on Monday morning.
The crash happened at Kansas and Battlefield around 9 a.m.
Investigators say the semi was westbound on Battlefield Road, attempting to make a wide turn into a business. The motorcyclist traveling in the inside lane hit the trailer.
Emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to the hospital with a leg injury.
