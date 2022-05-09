Advertisement

PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio

Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A school bus in Ohio took a nosedive early Monday morning, causing it to teeter onto its side.

According to WOIO, construction work is being done in the area where the bus is tipped over.

Pictures show the front of the bus stuck in what appears to be a hole in the street.

WOIO reports that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An early taste of summer this week
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer...
585K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled; may be undercooked
The crash happened at Kansas and Battlefield around 9 a.m.
Motorcyclist injured in crash involving semi in Springfield, Mo.
Early voting begins for Arkansas primary and judicial races
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Chef Mario Batali waives jury trial in sexual misconduct case